Short Interest in Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Expands By 97.4%

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,055,436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cybernetic Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 231,421,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,346,656. Cybernetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About Cybernetic Technologies
