Short Interest in Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Expands By 97.4%

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,055,436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cybernetic Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 231,421,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,346,656. Cybernetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Cybernetic Technologies

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd., a diversified company, engages in developing technology projects in Canada. The company was formerly known as HPIL Holding and changed its name to Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. in May 2021. Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

