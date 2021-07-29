Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Decreases By 57.9%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the June 30th total of 297,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 313.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,810. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66.

Several research firms have commented on FCXXF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.28.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

