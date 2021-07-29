Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Rises By 97.7%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FTRI traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,859. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 213.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,392,000.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

