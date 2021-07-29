Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Drops By 53.5%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,621,500 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the June 30th total of 3,484,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.7 days.

OTCMKTS:FANDF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02. FirstRand has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

