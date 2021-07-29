Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Drops By 53.5%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,621,500 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the June 30th total of 3,484,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.7 days.
OTCMKTS:FANDF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02. FirstRand has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $4.60.
About FirstRand
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.