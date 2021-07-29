Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Decreases By 46.3%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

