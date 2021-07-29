Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Expands By 135.2%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.