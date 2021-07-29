Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Decreases By 61.5%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,600 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 164,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 43,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

