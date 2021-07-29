Short Interest in GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Rises By 93.2%

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the June 30th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,768,738,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GTEH remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 409,197,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,894,688. GenTech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About GenTech

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

