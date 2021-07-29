Short Interest in Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP) Decreases By 50.0%

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global Acquisitions stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54. Global Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

