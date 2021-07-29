Short Interest in Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Grows By 100.0%

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GROUF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Grafton Group stock remained flat at $$17.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

