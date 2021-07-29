Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Expands By 172.4%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 172.4% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of HUMRF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

