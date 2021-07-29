Short Interest in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Drops By 59.8%

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the June 30th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IGAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,251. IG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 66.3% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,802,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 718,800 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 453.1% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,205,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 987,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 72.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 220,969 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,190,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

