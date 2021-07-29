Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Increases By 145.5%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPCIF opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.63. Intellipharmaceutics International has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

