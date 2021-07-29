Short Interest in InterMetro Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTO) Increases By 150.0%

InterMetro Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMTO opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. InterMetro Communications has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
InterMetro Communications Company Profile
