Short Interest in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expands By 134.2%

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,600 shares, a growth of 134.2% from the June 30th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIN stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $215.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

