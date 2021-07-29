Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Decreases By 57.2%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the June 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PGJ traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $85.90.

