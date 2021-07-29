Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Grows By 106.6%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the June 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of ICMB stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,391. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 million. Research analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.