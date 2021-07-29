Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Grows By 137.0%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the June 30th total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE IRS opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.