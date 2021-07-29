Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Decreases By 50.8%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 92.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDG opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.16. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $72.74 and a one year high of $100.27.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.