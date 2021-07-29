Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Decreases By 45.8%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,624,400 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 12,216,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,896.7 days.
J Sainsbury stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.02.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
