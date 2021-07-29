Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Decreases By 45.8%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,624,400 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 12,216,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,896.7 days.

J Sainsbury stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

