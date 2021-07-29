Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Grows By 139.1%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 139.1% from the June 30th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.6 days.

KXSCF opened at $131.30 on Thursday. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.67.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.