Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Drops By 46.5%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the June 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $49.65 on Thursday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $1.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

