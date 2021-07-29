Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Grows By 135.1%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KUBTY opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.74.

Get Kubota alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KUBTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.