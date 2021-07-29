Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Declines By 46.1%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,423,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LTUM opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.36. The company has a market cap of $31.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.24. Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

