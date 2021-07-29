Short Interest in Margo Caribe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRGO) Increases By 100.0%

Margo Caribe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MRGO remained flat at $$12.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Margo Caribe has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56.
About Margo Caribe
