Short Interest in Margo Caribe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRGO) Increases By 100.0%

Margo Caribe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRGO remained flat at $$12.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Margo Caribe has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56.

About Margo Caribe

Margo Caribe Inc grows, distributes, and installs tropical plants and trees. It also manufactures and distributes its own line of planting media and aggregates, including bark and premium mulch; distributes lawn and garden products; and provides landscaping design and installation services. In addition, Margo Caribe distributes fertilizers, pesticides, and various outdoor products, as well as lawn and garden products, including plastic and terracotta pottery.

