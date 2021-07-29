Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Declines By 57.1%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $17.63.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
