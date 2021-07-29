Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Declines By 57.1%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Get Mitsui Chemicals alerts:

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.