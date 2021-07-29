Short Interest in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Increases By 106.5%

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the June 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
NYSE:JTA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. 29,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%.
About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.