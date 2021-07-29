Short Interest in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Increases By 106.5%

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the June 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:JTA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. 29,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JTA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,332,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 757,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,332 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

