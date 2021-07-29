Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Drops By 61.6%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OMRON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,462,000 after buying an additional 78,673 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in OMRON by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OMRON by 1,446.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.90. 35,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,193. OMRON has a twelve month low of $69.82 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

