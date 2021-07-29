Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Drops By 45.7%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OGFGY opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42. Origin Energy has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $4.26.
Origin Energy Company Profile
