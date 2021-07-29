Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Drops By 45.7%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OGFGY opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42. Origin Energy has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

