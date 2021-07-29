Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Grows By 147.5%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 147.5% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHT opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $10.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

