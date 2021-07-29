Short Interest in Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Decreases By 56.7%

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the June 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDLCF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,739. Redline Communications Group has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52.

Get Redline Communications Group alerts:

About Redline Communications Group

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.