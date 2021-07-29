Short Interest in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Grows By 93.9%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the June 30th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SFET stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39. Safe-T Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 732,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Safe-T Group during the first quarter worth $741,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Safe-T Group during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Safe-T Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

