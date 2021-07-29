Short Interest in Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Increases By 137.5%

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMKG opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06.

Smart Card Marketing Systems, Inc is a Fintech advisory company engages in payment services specializes in cloud-based EMV Host acquiring and issuing solutions to banks, telecoms, and enterprise customers. It provides Genorocity.com, a coupon and incentive platform for the retail, Mtickets.events for the event management industry, Check21SAAS.com a remote deposit check solution for X9 clearing and Genopay, a QR Code transaction payment ecosystem for alternative payment solutions and processing.

