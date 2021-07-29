Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Expands By 168.5%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 168.5% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDXAY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue raised Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.13. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

