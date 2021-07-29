Short Interest in Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Expands By 97.0%

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SBSAA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. 656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,080. The company has a market cap of $16.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.24. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

