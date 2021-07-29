Short Interest in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Drops By 55.5%

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the June 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the first quarter valued at about $811,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANX opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.83.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

