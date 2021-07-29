Short Interest in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Grows By 139.5%

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, an increase of 139.5% from the June 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Surgalign stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Surgalign has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRGA. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter valued at about $5,755,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 361.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,961 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 305.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,417 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 233.4% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 32.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,968 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

