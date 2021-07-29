Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Increases By 123.1%

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the June 30th total of 68,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

