Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Declines By 55.7%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRL. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the first quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,306. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28. The New Ireland Fund has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

