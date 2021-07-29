Short Interest in Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Decreases By 46.2%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TMRAY stock opened at $57.39 on Thursday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMRAY shares. Danske cut Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Pareto Securities raised Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

