SHPING Price Reaches $0.0006 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 41% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SHPING has traded flat against the US dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $956,278.63 and $46,438.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,339,519 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

