Shyft Network Trading 17.3% Higher This Week (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Shyft Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market cap of $70.52 million and approximately $490,068.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

