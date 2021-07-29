SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,871 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.58% of SI-BONE worth $16,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

SIBN stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $977.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.