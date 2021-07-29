SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0250 on Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $482,375.24 and approximately $833.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,619.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,287.86 or 0.05774608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.43 or 0.01265631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.43 or 0.00346873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00122276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.68 or 0.00604950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00343757 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00264761 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,316,986 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

