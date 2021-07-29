Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading Up 2.4%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.31 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.05 ($0.30). Approximately 629,640 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 258,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.52 ($0.29).

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Siemens Energy from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

