Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LWSCF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $12.72 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

