Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIA shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

TSE SIA opened at C$16.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -91.07. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.95 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$161.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -528.81%.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total transaction of C$63,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,833,602. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

