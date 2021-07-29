Sierra Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 671 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $2,730.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,703. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,538.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

