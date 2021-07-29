Sierra Capital LLC Takes $4.94 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Sierra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after buying an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $160.69. 142,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

