Sierra Capital LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.47. The company had a trading volume of 133,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,103. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

